RV Rentals Are Up Over 4000% — Here’s How To Get On Board

The fact that Americans are putting on their Jack Kerouac caps this summer isn't all that surprising during a time when flying on airplanes or staying in a hotel with other guests poses a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Renting an RV offers control over nearly all aspects of travel and accommodation during your journey — all of which is quite appealing as the global health crisis rages on. It also allows for limited interactions with anyone outside your close-knit crew, plus the flexibility to plan an itinerary that suits each person's comfort level. Along with being able to disinfect the surfaces of this private space as needed, rental companies like Outdoorsy are advising their vehicle owners to implement rigorous sanitation standards and follow the CDC’s cleaning guidelines before and after each booking.