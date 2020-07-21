RV Rentals Are Up Over 4000% — Here’s How To Get On Board

With international travel restrictions currently keeping us grounded this summer, domestic adventures of the four-wheeled variety are on the rise. As nationwide measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in place, swathes of Americans are turning to post-lockdown road trips for a guidance-adhering summer escape. This means that the good old American motorhome is now one seriously hot-ticket item — and it's not too late to hop on board and rent one for yourself.
According to Outdoorsy (a trusted global recreational vehicle rental and outdoor experiences marketplace), there's been an astonishing spike in demand for all sorts of houses-on-wheels in recent months. Amidst the pandemic, the company's growth took off by more than 4,500% — with the majority of RV, motorhome, and campervan bookings coming from first-time users — showing that people are ready and raring to get out of their homes and hit the road.
The fact that Americans are putting on their Jack Kerouac caps this summer isn't all that surprising during a time when flying on airplanes or staying in a hotel with other guests poses a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Renting an RV offers control over nearly all aspects of travel and accommodation during your journey — all of which is quite appealing as the global health crisis rages on. It also allows for limited interactions with anyone outside your close-knit crew, plus the flexibility to plan an itinerary that suits each person's comfort level. Along with being able to disinfect the surfaces of this private space as needed, rental companies like Outdoorsy are advising their vehicle owners to implement rigorous sanitation standards and follow the CDC’s cleaning guidelines before and after each booking.
So, as long as your face masks are packed, your hands are sanitized, and you've got ample disinfecting wipes at the ready, adventure still awaits you this summer — thanks to the online RV-rental services below. All we've got left to say is be careful, keep your distance, and bon voyage!
Outdoorsy is making memorable, on-the-road experiences accessible to everyone by connecting local RV, motorhome, and campervan owners with those wanting to rent them. They provide the highest level of safety so you can focus on having fun as soon as your booking is finalized. Simply search the available rental listings in your city then pick-up the RV or have it delivered. You can get out on the road with confidence knowing you've got 24/7 roadside assistance and that your trip is covered by Outdoorsy's episodic insurance.
If you're considering going on a road trip, camping, or using an RV for a special event, this company makes the process as simple and pleasant as possible. RVshare's easy-to-use platform allows for owners to list their RVs on the site so that adventure-seeking renters like yourself can consider a wide range of options. Find your perfect match by reading through the detailed listings near you that highlight the amenities and features poised to make this your best trip yet.
Affordable Motorhomes aims to provide competitive pricing, great offers, and a wide range of touring experiences thanks to its 135 motorhome and campervan partners around the globe. You can expect to find a comprehensive range of destinations to rent from with excellent customer service and no hidden fees.
If you want the RV experience without having to actually drive it around, consider rental options on Airbnb that are already stationed across some of the country's most sought-after camping sights.
