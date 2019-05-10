Did We All Miss This Major Hint About Royal Baby Archie's Name?

The world has been buzzing since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the birth of their son, Archie Harrison Montbatten-Windsor, on Wednesday. But as we gushed over Markle's impeccable manicure and her stunning trench dress, we may have missed an important detail: The royal couple may have hinted about baby Archie's name months ago.
During the early stages of her pregnancy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set out for various appearances around the globe — and it turns out that one destination, New Zealand, may have had quite a significant impact on them. While in Auckland, the royals reportedly met a young boy named Archie Somerville-Ryan, who told Channel 5 News they seemed particularly interested in his name.
"Harry asked all of me and my sisters, 'What's your name?' And then we answered back, 'Scarly, Beth, and Archie,'" Somerville-Ryan recalled. "And then he said, 'Archie, I like that name.' And then when it all ended, my mum said, 'Imagine if they call it Archie.'"
Somerville-Ryan shared that Markle also seemed intrigued by his name, as she "nodded" when he and his siblings introduced themselves and handed her roses.
"Harry asked me my name - then said, Archie, I like that name"— Channel 5 News (@5_News) May 9, 2019
Is this Kiwi schoolboy the inspiration for the royal newborn's name?
This Archie met Meghan and Harry while they were visiting New Zealand and may have left a lasting impression. #BabySussex pic.twitter.com/cBv0b6v06I
You can imagine young Somerville-Ryan's surprise when he woke up earlier this week and learned that the pair had, indeed, used his name. (OK, he probably wasn't as stoked as if he'd gotten a Nintendo Switch, but being on TV is exciting for any kid.)
Of course, Markle and Prince Harry probably had some names in mind before their trip to Auckland, and Archie may have been one of their first choices due to its long-standing popularity in Britain, not to mention its recent resurgence in pop culture (who says the royals can't be Riverdale fans?) and an unconfirmed rumor that Markle once had a cat by the same name.
While the royals were committed to keeping their child's sex and name under wraps, some believe they subtly dropped hints that they were having a boy the entire time, primarily through Markle's stunning pregnancy wardrobe, which she peppered with plenty of blue pieces.
Now, excuse us as we sift through the past nine months to see if there's anything else we could have missed.
