To that end, if you are going to use rosemary oil, make sure you're diluting it with another oil-based product and massaging it into your scalp, says Gaboardi. "I recommend mixing four or five drops with a teaspoon of oil, like coconut oil. You can then massage it evenly into your scalp." It is also said that the massaging action might be the catalyst for stimulating hair growth. " Scalp massaging can help increase hair thickness by stretching the cells of hair follicles, which then stimulates the follicles to produce thicker hair," says Gaboardi. Never apply rosemary oil to inflamed or broken skin, adds Passam.