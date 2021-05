Are Your Allergies Really Bad This Year? There’s A Reason For That

So what can we be doing to alleviate even worse allergy symptoms this year ? Unless you already know what you’re allergic to, it might help to get an allergy test, Shirin Peters, MD, founder of Bethany Medical Clinic , advises. That way you can better target your treatment regimen. You could also invest in an air purifier for your home . You can’t control the pollen in the air when you’re out and about, but you can at least make sure you’re getting some relief at home. “Take precautionary measures by making sure to throw clothes into the wash as soon as you walk inside from a day surrounded by grass and trees to reduce the spread of pollen in the home,” Peters told Refinery29. “It’s best to use a hypoallergenic detergent, since it's gentle on the skin as well. As for fabrics, use washable curtains made of plain cotton or synthetic fabrics, and dust mite-proof covers to seal dust away from pillows and mattresses.”