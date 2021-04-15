Allergies Who? 7 Air Purifiers To Buy For Spring

The transition from winter to spring feels like a new beginning, especially this year with the vaccine rollout forging forth. But, despite this sunnier horizon, seasonal allergies are still finding a way to bring us down. Not all is lost because there's a gadget that can help clear the air, literally. We spoke with an expert to get the full scoop on air purifiers and how exactly they can work to fight off those pesky spring sniffles.
"[Air purifiers] are helpful for larger particle allergens like animal dander and mold," Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD, allergist with Allergy & Asthma Network tells Refinery29. "They can filter dust mites and pollens as well." Her surefire recommendation for finding the right one? "Make sure you use one with HEPA [high-efficiency particulate air] technology," she says, which means it is designed to remove at least 99.97% of airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns.
One more thing to keep in mind is that, in this case, size does matter: "[What model best fits your needs] depends on how large the area you are filtering," Parikh explains. "The bedroom is one of the most important rooms to filter since we all spend a lot of time at home, but I would also filter the space you work in most."
