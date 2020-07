Can Coconut Oil Cure A Yeast Infection?

At best, coconut oil could do nothing, which would prolong the misery of your yeast infection. But Dr. Minkin cautions that trying to use coconut oil as a remedy might actually make your yeast infection worse — and that's definitely not a favorable outcome. According to a blog post from River Place OB/GYN , coconut oil can create a biofilm in your vagina, essentially a layer that protects fungus and bacteria from being easily washed away. It may mess with your vaginal pH or microbiome too, which can up your risk of a future infection.