Update: Today's the day! True to form, Reformation just made its discounts even deeper. You can now stock up on those end-of-summer essentials for up to 70% off.
This story was originally published on August 9, 2018.
Few brands are as well known for dancing around the (arguably) excessive sale culture than Reformation. The indie brand-turned-Instagram influencer favorite typically keeps its rare discounts to two annual events: one at the end of summer, and one at the end of the year. While it's bittersweet that it's already August (and we're bemoaning the fast-approaching end to our favorite season), at least it means we can get all the items we've been wanting this summer for a few bucks cheaper.
The sale, which kicks off today, is pure Reformation gold. There are itty bitty frocks in sunflower hues, maxi dresses you can wear to just about any wedding, and denim finds perfect to start off the new school year with. Prices currently run from around 20-40% off, but bargain hunting pro-tip: Historically, the discount percentage increases as time goes by. Still, sizes tend to go fast, so we recommend hopping on the sale sooner rather than later. But if you're a risk-taker in search of a truly good deal, patience can be a virtue. Now, who wants to charitably Venmo us a few pennies towards some of the sale picks ahead?
