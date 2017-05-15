We saw it first on the runways, where hot pink dominated at Valentino, Hermès, and Marni; carrot orange was all the rage at Max Mara, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta; and cobalt blue was all the rage at Pringle of Scotland, Rochas, and Salvatore Ferragamo. In some cases, these were presented as part of a head-to-toe color-blocking situation, or as an accent in a larger print. But, these mainly served as an entry point — and a go-ahead — for the fashion flock to dive deep into the Pantone archives and put together their brightest foot forward.