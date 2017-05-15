When it comes to transitioning our wardrobe from winter to spring, we try to slowly ease out of the autumnal navy, gray, and oxblood hues that make up most of our outfits from September through April — hence the appeal of neutrals, pastels, and, yes, even florals. This year, things have played out a little differently, though, as evidenced by the cacophony of colors that have overtaken our Instagram feeds (and, incidentally, our online shopping carts.)
We saw it first on the runways, where hot pink dominated at Valentino, Hermès, and Marni; carrot orange was all the rage at Max Mara, Givenchy, and Bottega Veneta; and cobalt blue was all the rage at Pringle of Scotland, Rochas, and Salvatore Ferragamo. In some cases, these were presented as part of a head-to-toe color-blocking situation, or as an accent in a larger print. But, these mainly served as an entry point — and a go-ahead — for the fashion flock to dive deep into the Pantone archives and put together their brightest foot forward.
So, it's time to max out the color spectrum with our summertime #OOTDs. Don't know where to start? Click through to see how the stylish set is working their ROYGBIV clothing on Instagram.