Rainbow Brights To Add Colour To Your Spring Wardrobe

It's time to wave goodbye to autumnal navy, grey and oxblood, and make way for tangerine, canary and lime, as this spring calls for a cacophony of colour. Whether you look to Dulux's shade of the season or the primary colours from your childhood paintbox, no hue is off-limits.
This season hot pink played out at Valentino, Hermès and Marni, carrot took centre stage at Max Mara, Givenchy and Bottega Veneta, and we clocked cobalt at Pringle of Scotland, Rochas and Salvatore Ferragamo.
While some of the looks were presented in head-to-toe colour-blocking, there were advocates for unusual colour-clashing, too. Green and orange went hand-in-hand at Mary Katrantzou, while Issey Miyake sent lilac and fuchsia down the catwalk.
We've never been believers in fashion "rules" (in our opinion, pink and red, and black and navy make fabulous bedfellows), but this spring it's time to max out the colour spectrum. Click through to see how the stylish set is working colourful brights on Instagram.