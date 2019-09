We'll admittedly be the first to embrace any trend that has even the most remote tinge of nostalgia. And these days, it seems the internet feels the same way. You've probably noticed the sudden surge of "unicorn" (or "mermaid") beverages bagels , and braids — oh, my. However you choose to describe the multi-color goodness that's now infiltrating every part of our lives, from our food to our social feeds, it's hard to resist the draw of rainbow-fying your entire wardrobe. Luckily, all of our favorite fashion brands have hopped on the train, with no signs of turning back to the muted-hued life.