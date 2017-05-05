No longer relegated to girls under-12 and campy clothing from the '80s, rainbow brights are back — and truly more wearable than ever. It's easy for the peppy pattern to look real cheesy, real fast, especially when we remember all of our original multi-colored gear from back in the day. But the rainbow stripes of 2017 are less ostentatious (really), more subdued, and, in some cases, even minimal. And it's cropping up everywhere from $20 T-shirts to $500 espadrilles.