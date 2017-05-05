We'll admittedly be the first to embrace any trend that has even the most remote tinge of nostalgia. And these days, it seems the internet feels the same way. You've probably noticed the sudden surge of "unicorn" (or "mermaid") beverages, bagels, and braids — oh, my. However you choose to describe the multi-color goodness that's now infiltrating every part of our lives, from our food to our social feeds, it's hard to resist the draw of rainbow-fying your entire wardrobe. Luckily, all of our favorite fashion brands have hopped on the train, with no signs of turning back to the muted-hued life.
No longer relegated to girls under-12 and campy clothing from the '80s, rainbow brights are back — and truly more wearable than ever. It's easy for the peppy pattern to look real cheesy, real fast, especially when we remember all of our original multi-colored gear from back in the day. But the rainbow stripes of 2017 are less ostentatious (really), more subdued, and, in some cases, even minimal. And it's cropping up everywhere from $20 T-shirts to $500 espadrilles.
Infuse your day with a touch of color (and instant nostalgia) with the 18 colorful pieces ahead.