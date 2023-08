Mind you, leather jackets can easily reach beyond the $250 price point and go well into the four figures for trench coats . However, just as it does with linen and cashmere , Quince is offering its leather goods at much more approachable prices. The motorcycle jackets costs a cool $149.90, and the latest leather trench coat retails for a little under $250. A high-quality jacket can last you for years and is a worthwhile investment to have within your outerwear collection, and since Quince has amassed to being not only a reader-favorite but an editor-favorite brand , you're in good hands. Feast your eyes on everything leather and Quince ahead.