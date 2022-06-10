"At Pride, there’s no greater advantage than to go hands-free. I was so incredibly jealous of my girlfriend’s boiler suite with its multitude of pockets that it made me realize I need to invest in a rainbow belt bag (fanny pack, whatever!) for the rest of my Pride month events. Having both hands available is a real treat when you’re double (or triple) fisting water, iced coffee, and whatever other beverage you may grab along the way. This one from Coach is a bit of a splurge, but a girl can dream, right?" —Charlotte Lewis, Sexual Wellness Content Producer/Writer