Confused if you should go big or subtle? If you want some major rainbow inspo, we got you. From UGG sequin jackets to rainbow-covered bralettes , these are all the pieces we're loving just in time for the big parade. Don't get it twisted though: We would wear all of this on the daily — you know... because we're gay year-round. Keep scrolling to see what queer Refinery29 editors (plus one of their partners) are wearing to Pride this year.