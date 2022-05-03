Target’s New Pride Collection Is Queer TikTok-Approved

[Insert alarm emoji]: In a welcome change from previous installments, Target's Pride collection this year is a total vibe. While there's still the issue of rainbow capitalism to be discussed, we're convinced the people over at Target hired some internet-informed gays to design this year's collection. We're talking everything from funky 80's inspired button-ups and holographic fans to sapphic mugs and lesbian giraffe dog toys, and we're completely obsessed. They've definitely learned a thing or two from the savage TikTok takedowns on last year's Pride lineup — since the 2022 one has been out, those same TikToks popped up with nothing but praise. Keep scrolling to see the top picks you (or your queer friends) definitely need to add to cart, no matter if it's Pride month or not. (It's pride month every day for all of us, anyway).
"For the queer lovers and everyone in between, for the rebels that fight to forever be seen," are just some of the verses from the poem featured in Target's pride collection. Honoring queer history, Blu Moody has put into words our melancholy relationship with our past and identities. This poem was featured all over Target's collection, including tote bags and beach towels.
There's nothing queerer than a funky 80s-inspired print. Target really captured our vibe with this one. The abstract pattern also includes the non-binary, and pansexual pride flag colors, making it fashionable and inclusive.
Which flavor of gay are you? Take a shot from the shot glass that best represents your aura. Are you a granola gay, a chaotic bisexual, the resident astrologist, or the group mom? Or better yet, let your fellow friends assign you the role.
A mug with the lesbian pride colors and a quote from famous women-loving ancient Greek poet Sappho is exactly what the lesbian community has been yearning for.
A queer twist on Charli XCX's iconic Boys song, this "Busy Thinking About Girls" t-shirt is a stylish visual of every sapphic's mind. With neutral colors and an oversized feel, you can wear this shirt all year long, pride season or not.
Let your entire neighborhood know that your place is the gayest one of all, no contest. The brilliant thing about this doormat is that it's not just the text that makes it gay, but it's the incredibly queer font choice and the rainbow edges.
Every bisexual knows their signature thing is finger guns. All bis do it, it's in their DNA — and Target finally figured it out this year.
If you don't have your own set of pronoun pins, this is your chance. Included in the set are the signature they/them pronouns, rainbow-themed butterfly, "Be You" and "Be Kind" pins. The set is perfect for decorating your tote bag or overalls.
Speaking of overalls, these short ones are perfect for any pride parades or picnics you're planning to attend. Featuring a rainbow on the bottom and pastel rainbow-hued straps, the summery coveralls are the perfect subtle pride merch you've been looking for. Besides, every gay needs their very own pair.
Have you ever seen a cuter cat toy set? We haven't. Included in this set are a stuffed teacup with rainbow tea and three tea bags with the lesbian, transgender, and bisexual pride flags.
A lesbian giraffe?! A lesbian giraffe! Is there even anything else to say?
I don't know about you, but this mug describes my mornings perfectly. "Tired & Gay" is accurate on so many levels.
Do I even need to explain this one? Whether it's for an actual Pride parade during the summer, a night of gay bar-hopping, or a party with all your queer friends, an iridescent fan emblazoned with the word “Queer” is never extra.
