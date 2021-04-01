I Put Plus-Size Activewear From Popular Brands To The Test

Size Range: XXS-3X or 00-26

As a certified B-Corp, Athleta prioritizes people just as much as business. It definitely shows in each garment with the obvious care they took to create the perfect fit. I tried on was the Elation Bra and the Elation 7/8 Tight. The fabric felt sturdy and thick while also being incredibly smooth and soft to touch and on the body. The ultra-high rise on the Elation Tight is probably the highest I've ever experienced, and the set is compressive without feeling restrictive. There's a pretty deep waistband pocket in the back that you can slide your keys and wallet into as well. The Elation bra curved perfectly around my back rolls and gave me the perfect lift. The thoughtfulness of the design really shines through.



The leggings passed the squat test with flying colors with a waistband that doesn't dig. Although the elation bra and tight is recommended for lower impact workouts like yoga and Pilates, they held up when I did some high knees and light jogging in place. This was definitely my favorite set among all the ones I've reviewed, and the print on this is epic! Although, they do have this same set in a solid colors as well.