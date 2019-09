I’m awake, but still in bed working on my “Morning Pages.” Two of my best friends and I are following the 12-week Artist’s Way program together, and one of the mandatory assignments is to sit down every morning and write out three pages of whatever is on your mind. We started January 1 , and so far it’s been extremely beneficial when it comes to clearing out my mental clutter and sorting through my feelings. I do my best to meditate after, but I don’t always make it to that step. I’m proud that I’ve been able to stick with the pages, though. The rest of my morning routine includes drinking a big glass of water with a scoop of collagen, which isfor a bottle that lasts 30 days, and a teaspoon of pink salt , which isI think this helps with hydration, and I haven’t been dizzy during workouts since I started doing it. I also take my morning dose of vitamins (more on this soon).