Promotional best-of lists are starting to become a rosé season tradition – and who can complain? While Whole Foods works on becoming more accessible by slashing prices, we will not pass on an excuse to visit the luxury grocery store. Especially if it means walking away with some affordably-priced wine.
Whole Foods' Master Sommelier Devon Broglie has put together a list of the ten rosé bottles most worthy of your money, all of which will be on sale nationwide until May 28. If you’re really trying to do the absolute most then you can buy a whole case of rosé (to either take you into the summer or for throwing an amazing party) for less than $100. But we'll leave it up to you to run some numbers and see how you can finesse it to make the most out of this sale. It's officially rosé season and if we walk into our local Whole Foods with empty basket bags à la Jane Birkin, no one can blame us.
Orlana Vinho Verde Rosé - $7.99
King Rabbit Rosé - $9.99
Mr. Pink Rosé - $13.99
Angels & Cowboys Rosé - $14.99
Pool Boy Rosé (1L) - $11.99
French Blue Bordeaux Rosé - $12.99
Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler - $13.99
AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé - $18.99
De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé - $13.99
Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé) - $11.99
King Rabbit Rosé - $9.99
Mr. Pink Rosé - $13.99
Angels & Cowboys Rosé - $14.99
Pool Boy Rosé (1L) - $11.99
French Blue Bordeaux Rosé - $12.99
Ste. Venture Aix en Provence Rosé by Charles Bieler - $13.99
AIX Coteaux d’ Aix en Provence Rosé - $18.99
De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé - $13.99
Presto Sparkling Rosé (canned rosé) - $11.99
Advertisement