If only our favorite indulgences, like luxury groceries, fresh flowers, and two-day shipping, weren’t so hard on our wallets. Amazon and Whole Foods are hoping to sell that possibility to consumers as part of their latest move since the merger.
Amazon, Whole Foods Market’s parent company, is slashing prices like it’s vying for the high score in Fruit Ninja. This is the company’s third round of price cuts in an effort to grow beyond Whole Foods’s reputation for steeply-priced goods (hello dried blueberries for $32 a pound) to one of trustworthy quality that is accessible for all budgets.
But wait, there's more. Throughout the summer, hundreds of items will be deeply discounted on a rotating basis and Amazon Prime members will have access to another smorgasbord of deals and low prices, like 10% off of items throughout the store. For fancy Prime members, a dizzying array of items will be lined up for weekly deals, starting this week with organic strawberries, sumo citrus, and gold-flecked oat milk ice cream (okay, just kidding about the last one).
