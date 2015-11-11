I Spent $1,000 At Whole Foods On Just 17 Items

I was worried this tote-bag travesty had worsened my frown lines, so I headed to the beauty department to mooch free samples of anti-aging cream. It was here that I made a shocking discovery: Anne Marie Borlind Beauty Pearls: Anti-Pollution & Moisture Serum for $79.99. This moisturizer is 80 dollars for 1.69 ounces (a.k.a. three tablespoons). Also, I'm unclear as to how a “beauty pearl” moisturizer can be "anti-pollution," but apparently this one is. Rich and concerned with climate change? I had stumbled upon the Al Gore of beauty products.



Next up, was the section that rivaled Bulk Foods in sheer price-tag horror: vitamins.



First, I grabbed Perfect Prenatal Multi-Vitamin for $59.99 and Every Woman’s One Daily Multi-Vitamin for $69.99: The cost of these vitamins begs the question: Do you want to give yourself 1000% of your daily riboflavin, or do you want to send your kids to college?



I started feeling a little overwhelmed when I discover the Bye Bye PMS “Don’t be a Cranky Pants!” dietary supplement that rings up at $49.99. These $50 PMS pills are clearly placed at the end of the vitamin aisle to convince you that it’s your period that’s making you pissy, and not the 200 bones you just dropped on Vitamin C. And I love the vintage misogyny at play in the marketing here: “Don’t Be a Cranky Pants” is something you say to a screaming toddler, not a grown woman who can afford Kanye tickets.



Under the $84.99 price tag for Green Vibrance + 25 billion probiotics, there was a label reading “everyday low price.” Whose day are we talking about here? Gwyneth Paltrow’s? Side note: 25 BILLION probiotics is a horrifying amount of probiotics.