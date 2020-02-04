Maybe you’re the kind of person that embraces Valentine’s Day and all its pink-and-red colored clichés (the flower deliveries! The funny cards! The fancy dinner reservations!). Maybe you’d rather treat this 24-hour love fest like it's any other Friday. No matter how you see it, February 14th is a perfectly good excuse for us to spoil (and, of course, get spoiled by) our partners, so who are we to overlook this romantic occasion and the abundance of chocolate it entails? If you're shopping for your best friend or S.O. but know a cuddly teddy bear will incite nothing more than an eye roll, consider a personalized Valentine's Day gift instead that'll turn up the charm without feeling cheesy.
There's little in the realm of fashion and lifestyle that can't be customized these days. You can sip your coffee out of a personalized Starbucks cup, transform your favorite Levis into a work of art, and create your own wedding-themed Snapchat lens. But a personalized gift, like a great partner or friend, is simply one-of-a-kind — and the right bespoke apparel can remind them of just that. Having a significant date etched into a piece of jewelry or on a champagne bottle, for example, makes it all the more special, and there's something about slinging a monogrammed tote over your shoulder that takes the edge off a morning commute. Adding the name of a loved one to things like AirPod cases or reusable water bottles may be practical, but it's also a subtle stamp of character on an otherwise ordinary possession.
No matter who you've declared to be your Valentine next week, be it your long-term partner, a close friend, or the barista from your favorite coffee spot, upgrade their gift with a personal touch this year. Ahead, we've rounded up a range of gift ideas that can be customized to suit your very special someone.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.