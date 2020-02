There's little in the realm of fashion and lifestyle that can't be customized these days. You can sip your coffee out of a personalized Starbucks cup, transform your favorite Levis into a work of art, and create your own wedding-themed Snapchat lens. But a personalized gift, like a great partner or friend, is simply one-of-a-kind — and the right bespoke apparel can remind them of just that. Having a significant date etched into a piece of jewelry or on a champagne bottle, for example, makes it all the more special, and there's something about slinging a monogrammed tote over your shoulder that takes the edge off a morning commute. Adding the name of a loved one to things like AirPod cases or reusable water bottles may be practical, but it's also a subtle stamp of character on an otherwise ordinary possession.