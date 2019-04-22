These Are The Cutest Cases For Your New AirPods

Since Apple dropped its second-gen AirPods last month, I haven't looked back. Long gone are my days of stringy headphones getting tangled in the depths of my bag. Like a really good chunky earring, AirPods have become my accessory du jour. And in addition to the headphones, the case that holds them is an accessory in its own right.
While you don't need another case on top of the Apple charging case that AirPods come in (especially the new wireless charging case, which comes with an LED light on the front that indicates charging status at a glance), who doesn't love a little pop of color? If you're looking to take your AirPods case up a notch, here are some cute (and cheap!) options that will keep your case protected in style.