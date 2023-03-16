Parade Debuts Its Cheerful Bras & Underwear At Target

Since intimates brand Parade launched in 2019, it's gained social media fame and Gen Z approval. While its colorful and expressive products speak for themselves, Parade stands on the pillars of sustainability, inclusivity, and accessibility. It uses a range of recycled and renewable materials with the goal of becoming climate positive — or going beyond net-zero carbon emissions — by 2025. All of its styles are available in sizes XS through 3XL, ensuring many people can feel confident in the brand’s products. These pieces are also high-quality without the high price tag. And now, after much success — and increasing its accessibility — Parade is launching at our beloved retailer Target.
Parade is now selling six of its best-selling signature intimates in over 380 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com. Stemming from the brand’s Re:Play line, the products are composed of certified-recycled materials, offering a soft hand feel and 360-degree stretch. The exact Re:Play styles in question each boast impressive ratings (4.3 out of 5 stars, and up) and thousands of positive customer reviews on Parade’s website. Covering the basics, the Target lineup includes two wireless bras and four underwear styles, all under $30 each. And rest assured, these essential intimates are as cheery as ever with a variety of colorways, including hot reds, bright pinks, neon greens, vibrant blues, and more. For those who can’t choose just one color, several of the styles are also available in colorblocks and can easily be mixed and matched.
Parade’s triangle bralette solves the problem of wanting to wear a bra without the typical discomfort of wearing one. It may be surprising that this wireless and cup-free style is actually supportive, but it is! The thick straps are easily adjustable for extra lift, and the wide AirBand offers support and prevents under-boob spillage. This style is available on Target in two other colorways, too.
One review originally posted on Parade reads, “This bralette is soft, semi-supportive, and perfect if you want to feel like you're wearing nothing!” Another person praised the bralette too, writing, “This particular style is so comfy and the perfect amount of coverage. I love that I can have the comfort of a bralette without having to pull it over my head AND there's no tag on the back/hook!”
This scoop neck bralette will become your new favorite everyday bra. Also wireless and without cups, this style is comfortable, casual, and flattering. The side and back mesh paneling offers extra breathability and interesting detail. In addition to this warm olive color, this style is available in classic black.
Many Parade customers’ reviews have mentioned how the brand’s bralettes have eased their hatred of bras. One review reads, “This has made me a believer in wire-free bras! Love it.” Another happy customer wrote, “I have a lot of Parade Bralettes across their variety of offerings and this is definitely a top-three style for me. It’s the first bra I reach for after I do laundry. Big fan!”
In addition to the recycled and cool-to-touch Re:Play fabric, all of Parade’s underwear selections include responsibly sourced cotton liners. This colorblocked boy short style also features a thick waistband along with the brand’s signature and breathable mesh. The medium-coverage underwear is available on Target in four other monochromatic colorways.
One Parade customer left a review reading, “I really liked the mesh part, so they weren't just regular boring panties. They were super soft and had a nice stretch to them.” Another person was also complimentary: “The material is butter soft like silk and the band is nice and thick on the underwear.”
If you’re looking for a style that’s slightly more high-waisted and a bit more cheeky, this brief is perfect. The higher waistband helps you feel held in while still being breathable, and Parade stands behind how this style's cut won’t dig into your skin or roll down your stomach. It's available in five additional colors, so you can pick from bright and neutral options.
Parade customers have left over a thousand reviews praising the comfort and flattering fit of this underwear style. One person wrote, “I'm so glad I bought the dream fit high rise brief in multiple colors because they are SO COMFORTABLE and way sexier than my old comfy granny panties!” And another similarly added, “The cut is sexy and doesn't ride up. I'm coming back to buy a million of these and throw everything else away. Thank you Parade!”
Your everyday underwear just got comfier and cuter. This style has everything that its high-waisted counterpart has but in a classic mid-rise cut. Again, this style features soft Re:Play fabric and cooling mesh panels — this time placed below the thick, supportive waistband. It's also available in four other colorways, including a nude colorblocked one.
This style is a fan favorite for a reason. One Parade customer explained, “I can't say enough about these underwear! Not only are they beautiful but amazingly comfy. They honestly feel like the softest cotton you'll ever feel.” Another happy Parade underwear owner also added, “These panties fit like a dream. They're so comfortable and feel so cool. It's almost like you're not wearing anything as you never feel them digging into your skin.”
Thongs aren’t for everyone, but Parade stands behind its Re:Play style, claiming it’ll change your opinion on the skin-baring cut. This flexible and cheeky underwear moves with you for ultimate comfort. It’s available in three other monochromatic mesh colors and one other non-mesh colorblocked style.
This Re:Play thong has the highest rating out of this curated selection, garnering 4.8 out of 5 stars on Parade. One new review on Target’s website is especially complimentary and convincing. It reads, “I’m so happy that Parade is available at Target now! These are my favourite thongs in the world and they are super comfortable too. Would recommend to anyone.”
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.