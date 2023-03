Parade Debuts Its Cheerful Bras & Underwear At Target

Parade is now selling six of its best-selling signature intimates in over 380 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com . Stemming from the brand’s Re:Play line , the products are composed of certified-recycled materials, offering a soft hand feel and 360-degree stretch. The exact Re:Play styles in question each boast impressive ratings (4.3 out of 5 stars, and up) and thousands of positive customer reviews on Parade’s website. Covering the basics, the Target lineup includes two wireless bras and four underwear styles, all under $30 each. And rest assured, these essential intimates are as cheery as ever with a variety of colorways, including hot reds, bright pinks, neon greens, vibrant blues, and more. For those who can’t choose just one color, several of the styles are also available in colorblocks and can easily be mixed and matched.