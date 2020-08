It’s A Tee! It’s A Dress! It’s The Next Big Stay-At-Home Trend

For the soon-to-swoop-in transitional period between sweatshorts and sweatpants , look no further than a brilliant garment that combines the comfort of your 24/7 pajama habit with the chic ease of your flouncy house dress. The oversized tee-meets-frock acts as a two-in-one solution to all your stay-at-home wardrobe woes: the roomy top half lacks any sense of structure or fit, fully liberating your limbs for whatever typing/cooking/lounging awaits; the pantless bottom half honors the appropriate Zoom-attire standards that what happens below the table, stays below the table. We urge you to feel liberated in transforming your own oversized old tee into a knee-length gown by ditching the usual leggings or jeans you'd normally don underneath it. And if more coverage is desired or required, then try pairing it with the ever-popular bike short for a look that's as wearable as it is à la mode.