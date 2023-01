From what we've seen, designers agree. Every brand is putting its mark on this cold-weather accessory . From luxe cashmere options to colorful, playful patterns and minimalistic tinted blanket scarves, there are zero excuses for your neck to get cold and to be fashionably decked out. So next time you think about spending $10 on your fifth pair of black "tech-friendly" gloves that you already own or a looks-like-every-other-beanie, opt for an oversized scarf that's just as much of an accessory as it is a necessity. Plus, since it's extra long, it can also double as a chic balaclava