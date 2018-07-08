Outdoor Voices' Epic Pink Restock Will Not Last Long

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.
If anything in the workout-wear space has gained a cult following, it's the leggings and crop-tops of fashion-favorite Outdoor Voices. Heck, you can't even go to a pilates class or an Equinox without spotting at least a few of the unmistakable looks. Part of why Outdoor Voices has seen so much success over the past couple of years is largely due to one simple fact: The brand listens to its customers. Its latest roll-out of all pink pieces are a testament to that.
The release of OV's new "Flamingo" colorway had the pink hued clothing flying off the shelves the first time around, so the brand listened to customer input (the people want pink!) and replenished its Flamingo Venus Crop, Springs Legging, and 3/4 Warmup Legging. Just in time for the summer heatwaves, this is just the kind of energizing color we need to get our butts motivated to hit the gym. And if you're looking to save some coin, starting on July 10 the brand will be offering a special package deal on the sets in its two popular colorways, Flamingo and Lilac. The pairings, which the brand is calling Energy Packs, will be available starting Tuesday for $95 (saving you a solid $30 to $40), exclusively on OV.ENERGY.
