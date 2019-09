Outdoor Voices' Epic Pink Restock Will Not Last Long

The release of OV's new "Flamingo" colorway had the pink hued clothing flying off the shelves the first time around, so the brand listened to customer input (the people want pink!) and replenished its Flamingo Venus Crop Springs Legging , and 3/4 Warmup Legging . Just in time for the summer heatwaves, this is just the kind of energizing color we need to get our butts motivated to hit the gym. And if you're looking to save some coin, starting on July 10 the brand will be offering a special package deal on the sets in its two popular colorways, Flamingo and Lilac. The pairings, which the brand is calling Energy Packs, will be available starting Tuesday for $95 (saving you a solid $30 to $40), exclusively on OV.ENERGY