Feast Your Eyes On These Extra-Sparkly Swimsuits

Though we're obsessed with pretty much everything on the brand's site, there are two styles in particular that made us double-tap — and quickly add to cart. First, a shiny metallic style that reflects the sun just so, and is available in both a bikini and one-piece variation. And while the lingerie-inspired style definitely caught our attention, it's the glittery suits that really make us want to hand over all our money. No KiraKira+ needed for this glimmering beach moment.