Feast Your Eyes On These Extra-Sparkly Swimsuits

Welcome to our new bi-weekly column, Insta-Bait, where we highlight the brands taking over our feeds right now — because Instagram isn't just a place where we DM memes to our friends and double-tap our style icons' most on-point outfits, it's where we discover new labels on the regular.
Ooooh, shinyyy. Any good sparkly, KiraKira+ moment typically catches our attention while scrolling through the usual Instagram sea of cityscapes and lattes. And that's exactly what happened with our latest swim obsession, Oséree Swimwear. Designed and made in Italy and available on sites like Farfetch and and Luisaviaroma, Oséree's shiny bathing suits make a statement without being too much. Of course, the suits have already been spotted on a handful of Instagram influencers, like Carola Bernard and Jelena Marija.
Though we're obsessed with pretty much everything on the brand's site, there are two styles in particular that made us double-tap — and quickly add to cart. First, a shiny metallic style that reflects the sun just so, and is available in both a bikini and one-piece variation. And while the lingerie-inspired style definitely caught our attention, it's the glittery suits that really make us want to hand over all our money. No KiraKira+ needed for this glimmering beach moment.
To see them in action, click ahead, and maybe don't hit follow...unless you're ready to spend your bonus on itty-bitty bikinis.