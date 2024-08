Double Cleansing & Silk Pillowcases: Inside R29’s Bedtime Beauty Routines

After the shower, I dab a generous amount of Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner on my face and neck; with ingredients like ceramides and peptides, the product keeps my skin hydrated while I moisturize the rest of my body. My hair is also wrapped in a towel to absorb moisture quickly before blow-drying. I like to do some body gua sha to help promote blood flow and ease up the tense knots in my shoulders and back. I lie a stone gua sha tool flat against my skin and scrape upwards from my ankles all the way to the roots of my thigh, and repeat this on my arms and along my neck (I’ve written in detail about my body gua sha routine if you want to learn more). It’s important to note that I lather on several pumps of body oil beforehand to eliminate friction. My favorite has been Irene Forte Pistachio Body Oil — it's rich in omegas (a plant-derived ingredient that keeps my skin radiant and hydrated), it smells heavenly and it’s nourishing without making my skin greasy. On nights I’m feeling tired or lazy, I skip the gua sha routine and just spray Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Dry Oil all over my body; it’s a body mist that transforms into a non-greasy oil once it interacts with your skin. For the face, I like using a sleeping mask so I can wake up with supple skin without doing tons of work. My nightly staple is Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque , rich in moisture-boosting vitamin E and F, plus vitamin C, for an even skin tone. Instead of using a pillow mist, I douse myself in Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist . The intoxicating amber and sweet floral notes never fail to put me straight to sleep.