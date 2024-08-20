Double Cleansing & Silk Pillowcases: Inside R29’s Bedtime Beauty Routines

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
I’m a naturally nosy person. I enjoy eavesdropping on conversations in restaurants, stealing glances at WhatsApp messages on the Tube and eyeing up other people's lunches in the office. But as R29’s deputy beauty director, I’m most intrigued by everyone’s beauty routines, specifically those that take place in the private moments before bed.
Lately it seems that “get ready with me” videos have made way for “get unready with me” versions, but it’s not just my FYP. Dermatologists have recently extolled the virtues of evening showers over morning ones, while beauty enthusiasts have popularized the concept of the “morning shed”: removing the skin, hair and other beauty products that they slept in the night before. (Heatless curls need to be unravelled, lip tints peeled off and fake tan rinsed away.)
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Whether you consider yourself a minimalist or a maximalist, the self-care advantages of a bedtime beauty routine aren’t to be sniffed at. With that in mind, I asked R29 staffers to share theirs with me. From the benefits of an unctuous lip mask to the underrated appeal of a water flosser, here’s everything the team uses before bed.
Jacqueline Kilikita, Deputy Beauty Director
I can’t get into bed without washing the day off. In a bid to be more eco-friendly, I shelved my plastic body puff (which should be changed frequently and only ends up in landfill) for a silicone loofah, which can be cleaned and reused time and time again. It’s also replaced my physical exfoliating scrub. When it comes to shower gel, nothing beats Dove Advanced Care Body Wash Pampering Shea Butter & Vanilla. The lather is rich and creamy and the smell is so comforting, I’m convinced it helps me fall asleep. If I’m washing my hair, I reach for Elvive Hydra Hyaluronic Acid Shampoo and Conditioner, which are excellent value for money and make my lengths so soft and shiny. Depending on my mood, I rough-dry my hair with the Shark FlexStyle, or style it using the round brush attachment. It’s so good, the next day people often ask me if I’ve had a professional blowdry.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
I always double cleanse to remove every single scrap of makeup and sunscreen; I love The Ordinary Glucoside Foaming Cleanser, which is gentle on my reactive skin but cuts through even waterproof foundation and mascara. The evening is when I ramp up my skincare with retinoids to keep my hormonal skin in check. (I always floss and brush before applying my skincare so as not to accidentally rinse it away.) I’ve been using The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion but this week I’ve graduated to tretinoin (a stronger prescription retinoid), recommended by consultant dermatologist Dr. Alia Ahmed. I practice the sandwich method using a “bland” moisturizer: one layer of face cream followed by the retinoid and then another layer of face cream. Lastly, I apply a little cuticle oil to encourage stronger nails and turn out the light!
Humeara Mohamed, SEO Writer
I am the worst kind of beauty journalist i.e. the kind that often falls asleep on the sofa with a full face of makeup intact. So if I’m being honest, my nighttime routine begins at 3 a.m. when I wake up with a start, peel my limbs from the sofa and migrate to my actual bed. Before I do that, though, I trudge to the bathroom and finally remove everything. I begin with a cleansing oil or balm — I’m not particularly fussy here. As long as it’s gentle and will remove makeup and SPF, I’m happy. Currently I’m using Medik8 Lipid Balance Cleansing Oil but I’m a big fan of The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm too. I double cleanse with the one product and wipe it off with a clean, damp flannel. Flannels, by the way, are not all made equal. Skin Rocks The Flannel is elite in terms of size, softness and durability.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Once my skin is completely dry, I apply a thin layer of my prescription retinoid to combat acne and scarring. It’s prescribed to me by an NHS dermatologist. To help prevent sensitization or dryness, I then opt for a nourishing formula to seal everything in. In the winter my go-to is Glossier After Baume — it’s like coating your skin in a cloud — and in the summer it’s REN Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm, which makes my skin look so healthy and happy. Three easy steps is all I need, though I do make sure to sleep on a silk or satin pillowcase to avoid irritation, like this Drowsy one. After that, I brush my teeth, brush my long hair with a Tangle Teezer, tie it into a plait and head straight to dream land.
Venus Wong, Senior Writer
I can only fall asleep knowing that my skin is sparkling clean, pillowy soft and moisturized to the hilt so I've adopted a fastidious, spa-like routine before bed. First I double cleanse, starting with Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Moisture Barrier Cleanser, which is great at melting off my SPF and makeup without stripping my skin barrier, followed by Innisfree Cherry Blossom Glow Jam Cleanser. The latter leaves my face fresh but not too dry and I love the fruity-floral scent and rich lather. I'm all about heavily perfumed body washes and my favorite this summer has been Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Shower Gel. My hair routine is pretty basic: I've been using L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Shampoo and Conditioner to keep my hair healthy and shiny.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
After the shower, I dab a generous amount of Laneige Cream Skin Cerapeptide Toner on my face and neck; with ingredients like ceramides and peptides, the product keeps my skin hydrated while I moisturize the rest of my body. My hair is also wrapped in a towel to absorb moisture quickly before blow-drying. I like to do some body gua sha to help promote blood flow and ease up the tense knots in my shoulders and back. I lie a stone gua sha tool flat against my skin and scrape upwards from my ankles all the way to the roots of my thigh, and repeat this on my arms and along my neck (I’ve written in detail about my body gua sha routine if you want to learn more). It’s important to note that I lather on several pumps of body oil beforehand to eliminate friction. My favorite has been Irene Forte Pistachio Body Oil — it's rich in omegas (a plant-derived ingredient that keeps my skin radiant and hydrated), it smells heavenly and it’s nourishing without making my skin greasy. On nights I’m feeling tired or lazy, I skip the gua sha routine and just spray Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Dry Oil all over my body; it’s a body mist that transforms into a non-greasy oil once it interacts with your skin. For the face, I like using a sleeping mask so I can wake up with supple skin without doing tons of work. My nightly staple is Aesop Sublime Replenishing Night Masque, rich in moisture-boosting vitamin E and F, plus vitamin C, for an even skin tone. Instead of using a pillow mist, I douse myself in Moroccanoil Hair & Body Fragrance Mist. The intoxicating amber and sweet floral notes never fail to put me straight to sleep.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Tanyel Mustafa, Senior Writer
No matter what time I go to bed — whether it’s 10 p.m. after an evening at home or 4 a.m. after going to a club — I will always wash my face and body. There’s nothing better than climbing into a clean bed, also feeling clean. I go to the bathroom and brush my teeth, cleanse my face, then shower. I use Emma Hardie Moringa Cleansing Balm or Naturium Purple Ginseng Cleansing Balm to remove my makeup. The Emma Hardie one is perfect for my dry skin as it cleanses without stripping moisture or irritating my eyes, but it is definitely a treat due to the price point. The Naturium one is a cheaper option that also works well with my skin. I’m not a double cleanser; I feel if a product can’t do it in one, it’s not a very good cleanser (controversial, I know).
If it’s a Sunday, I’ll apply a mask while in the shower. The two I currently have in rotation are The Outset Purifying Blue Clay Mask if my skin needs a deep cleanse and Tatcha Violet-C Radiance Mask for something a bit more gentle. Weekdays I skip the mask and go straight in with Nécessaire Eucalyptus The Body Wash, which has a relaxing scent and is gentle on skin. I go in with facial skincare immediately after drying off. First, it’ll be a serum of some kind, like The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% if I want gentle exfoliation, or a high-strength vitamin C. Sometimes I skip this step and go straight to moisturizer. My favorite nourishing one is Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream in the winter, and The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA for warmer weather. Both give my skin what it needs without feeling heavy, oily or clogging. I’m not an oil fan. Post-shower, I need to moisturize my body, which I thoroughly hate doing as it’s so boring but it’s good for reducing my seasonal eczema flare-ups. Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion does the job. Then I slather my lips in Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Gloss Balm. Finally, it’s time for bed with a silk pillowcase, which is a recent investment I’ve made as it's better for skin and hair!
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 5 products
Ebony-Renee Baker, Fashion Editor
Over the last couple of years, I’ve naturally built up a nighttime routine that helps me properly wind down for the day. This involves a mix of cleansing, skincare, dental hygiene and hair protection. I will almost always shower before bed (even when I’m super exhausted) because not only do I feel better slipping into my bedsheets all clean and moisturized but it also acts as a self-regulating meditation. A couple of nights a week, I will wash my cropped, textured hair with SheaMoisture Strengthen & Restore Shampoo and Pattern Medium Conditioner. (Pro tip: I sometimes find this for half off at TJ Maxx!) Regardless of whether it's a wash day, I will wrap my hair in a headscarf every night to keep it smooth and protected from breakage while I sleep.
My skincare routine has four steps: cleanse, tone, serum and cream. I have been using Dr. Jart + Pore-Remedy Renewing Foam Cleanser for about half a year now, which has helped reduce the visibility of my large pores. I follow that with Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner, then Facetheory Hyaluronic Acid 2% Plumping Serum and top it off with the same brand’s Supergel Oil-Free Moisturiser. This moisturizer is great for my acne-prone skin thanks to a mix of salicylic acid and niacinamide. Every two to three nights I will swap the hyaluronic acid with Youth to the People’s Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum. I think it’s this product that has really smoothed out my skin in recent months.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Last but not least, dental hygiene shall never be forgotten! After brushing, I use dental floss or this H2ofloss water flosser that my mom sent me from Amazon. And for all the retainer girlies: This is your reminder to keep putting that sh*t in. Finally, I’m ready for bed. Not at all high maintenance.
Kate Spencer, Senior Affiliate Partnerships Manager
I’ve always been a nighttime showerer — the thought of getting into my bed with the crust of New York City on my skin creeps me out. I’ll wash my hair with either Ouai Medium Hair Shampoo or Goop Salt Scalp Scrub Shampoo (my holy grail for a super clean scalp) and then I’ll follow up with Ouai Medium Hair Conditioner. For my body, I love Nécessaire The Body Wash in the Olibanum scent. If I want to exfoliate I’ll use Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Scrub, which smells so earthy and fresh and exfoliates without feeling harsh. I also always cleanse my face in the shower (my bathroom sink is so tiny, it’s just much more convenient this way). I’ve used Rhode Pineapple Refresh Cleanser since it was launched earlier this year and love it because it’s simple and doesn’t feel like it’s stripping my skin.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 9 products
Once I’m out of the shower, I’ll wrap up my hair in the microfiber towel from Crowne Affair and spray my face with Prequel’s Universal Skin Solution (a hypochlorous acid spray). While my hair’s drying I’ll moisturize my body with La Roche-Posay Lipikar Eczema Soothing Relief Cream, which is unscented and works wonders on my super dry, eczema-prone skin. Once my hair’s not dripping wet, I’ll brush it out with a WetBrush and put on some K18 Molecule Repair Hair Oil. After that, I’ll let it air-dry.
As for the rest of my face routine, if I have any blemishes I’ll spot-treat with La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+ and I’ll then use Naturium Niacinamide Zinc Serum. I’ve repurchased this product so many times and swear by it — it's made the biggest difference in the texture of my skin. Finally, I’ll use Rhode Barrier Restore Cream and moisturize my lips with ILIA Lip Wrap Overnight Mask.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
shop 6 products
Victoria Montalti, Associate Fashion Writer
My nighttime routine always starts with a shower and while none of the steps is particularly out of the norm, I do like to occasionally throw in a lavender shower steamer tablet to help unwind from stressful days. Afterwards, I spray It’s A 10 Miracle Leave-In Lite onto my hair and comb it through with my fingers to serve as a heat protectant before I dry it. But first, while my skin is still moist, I spray Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Tanning Water all over my body! I’ve just started using Jergen’s Natural Glow Face Moisturizer on my face at night and in the morning, too, so I’m not two completely different shades. Next, I move on to drying my bob-length hair, which actually takes longer than you may think since I section it off for a nice blowdry (or else my hair will be super flat and get oilier quicker).
For my skincare routine, I typically keep it very minimal (a face mist and lip mask), but when I’m going all out, I’ll use Futurewise’s Slugging System (a three-step routine consisting of a hydrating face mist, barrier repair moisturizer, and moisture-locking slug balm). I just keep the slugging balm below my bangs so I don’t make them greasy. I finish off my routine with Laneige’s original Lip Sleeping Mask and Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, which I use on my neck for some extra hydration. (And on the occasion that I have a stubborn breakout, I like using e.l.f’s Blemish Breakthrough Stick It to Zits Pimple Patches overnight, which is always super pleasing to remove the next morning.)
All that’s left to do is turn down for bed. I’ve been sleeping on satin pillowcases for years and I simply can’t turn back. They’re so silky smooth and cooling, and I find that I don’t wake up with crazy creases on my face, like you sometimes do with standard cotton pillowcases. To sweeten the deal, I spray ThisWorks Sleep Plus Pillow Spray onto my pillows, which makes them smell like lavender and chamomile and helps relax me even more for a good night’s rest.