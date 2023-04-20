I was looking to ease my tense trapezius muscles, but according to ancient Chinese gua sha practices, I should start by paying attention to other parts of my body first. Your qi, a term in Chinese medicine that equates to "life energy," flows through different meridian lines or internal pathways over your body. Since everything is connected, it made sense to start doing gua sha on my legs. That's where circulation tends to be the poorest since my blood has to travel the farthest from the heart.