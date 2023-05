This Iconic Mulberry Bag Just Turned 20 — & We Still Love It

"In the summer, I've been gravitating toward the Small Zipped Bayswater in Coral . It adds such a nice pop of color and always matches with the bright orangey-red lipstick I like to wear on sunnier days. There is enough room for all my essentials — notebook, wallet, phone, and a light sweater for when it's chilly at night — but it doesn't get too heavy, unlike most other calf leather bags I own. I appreciate how structured the bag is, and the top handles stay upright without drooping down (and causing any unwanted wear and tear in the leather). The brass Postman’s Lock is the type of hardware detail that gives off a ' quiet luxury ' vibe in my book. I like to leave the lock strap slightly loose for a more casual, but still put-together look. The Maple Silky Calf colorway is Sarah's favorite year-round since it has an elegant, neutral tone that practically looks chic with everything. As someone who loves a secured bag closure, the top zippers provide so much peace of mind, especially when I wear it as a crossbody bag