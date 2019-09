The Case For Buying Your Mom A Vibrator

The second thing you need to know is that buying your mom a sex toy could open a whole new world of sexual exploration and empowerment for her, says Polly Rodriguez, CEO of sexual wellbeing company, Unbound. That's because she might not be confident enough to buy one for herself...or even think that she can. "For older generations, especially the baby boomers, sexual exploration was not only discouraged, but shamed — and that includes most of our mothers," Rodriguez says. Most women are gifted their first sex toy from a friend, according to research from sex toy company Lelo . But your mom might have missed out on that type of sexually open friendship due to social stigma that says women shouldn't talk about or be interested in pleasuring themselves. So why not be the friend who gifts your mom her first sex toy?