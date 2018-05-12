The Case For Buying Your Mum A Vibrator

So, the plus sides of giving your mum a sex toy are: health benefits, confidence boost, sexual awakenings, and breaking down stigma. That seems like a pretty solid case for buying mum a vibrator to me. But, I understand that it's a bold move and one that not everyone feels comfortable making. So, if you want your mum to feel like the sexy and sensual person she is, but talking about her sex life still makes you want to dunk your brain in bleach, then there are ways to hint that you know your mum has sex (and you're okay with it). Dr. Torrisi suggests booking your mum a massage, a spa treatment, or a cooking class, or getting her some candles, bubble bath, luxurious lotion, or new sheets. Basically, anything that's going to make her feel relaxed and pampered.