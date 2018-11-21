Even though our mothers and grandmothers arguably pioneered the sexual revolution, we're constantly inundated with think pieces on the love and sex lives of the 18-to-45 set. As a result, we know very little of how these women are getting it on and how their sex drives change over time
As a married woman approaching her mid-30s, I have a lot of questions. Will I still be having sex when I’m 75? Will I still enjoy it? And, what will it be like? What if I get divorced? What is the dating landscape like for a septuagenarian? What do I have to look forward to, and what should I be aware of as I get older?
In an effort to answer some of these questions, we tracked down six amazing women between the ages of 62 and 79 who were willing to talk frankly about their sexuality and how it's changed over time. Gay, straight, trans, black, white, single, married — they have all lived vastly different lives. But they seem to agree on one thing: Sex doesn't have to stop just because you get older. In fact, it's quite the opposite.
We conducted the interviews ahead over the course of several months, culminating with an original shoot in Los Angeles. These incredible women had a lot to say, so stick around until the end to see them in a video that's so good, it might break the internet. This piece is as much for those under 60 as it is for those above. Because the future of your sex life doesn't have to be a question mark.