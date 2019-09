11 Sex Tips From (And For) Trans People

"One of the [sex positions] that I really love is called muffing, and it’s stimulating someone’s inguinal canal — which, if you’ve ever seen a drag queen tuck, is where her Mary Kate and Ashley disappear to. That’s sort of the reference point that people often have for that, but anyone, regardless of their gender, who has that particular genital organization will have an inguinal canal. There’s a really great zine by Mira Bellwether called Fucking Trans Women, which includes diagrams of this."From the experience of someone who has done it to people, the real key part for me has been, like with any kind of new sexual experience or a sexual experience with a new partner: communicate, use lube, go slow. When I’m engaging in muffing with someone, I like to both lie down on our sides with her back against my chest, and one of her legs pulled back over mine, so her legs aren’t super far apart. I very often like to encourage her, or whoever, to take a warm shower before we start, because it loosens up the skin, and then I just use some lube. I'm just feeling around right at the place where the back part of their coin purse meets their body. It’s not the perineum — the opening of the inguinal canal is closer to the base of her mast. I just sort of make little circles, and pet and stroke things. It won’t take long until you find a spot where you can clearly put a fingertip or two in. The perineum is very nerve sensitive and tends to bulge out when it’s stimulated, but a muff spot tends to relax and let you in. You don’t want to do a lot — especially at first, you don’t wanna go hard."I also really enjoy encouraging people to stroke trans guy’s buck rogers. You take two fingers and you stroke up and down the sides. One of the reasons is that the underlying structure of what on a medical chart would be called a clitoris — what actually pokes out of the body is only a fraction of the total structure. It’s far more sensitive further along the sides than people know, and so...you get a motion that’s more like jerking off a thick cock, which for many people feels like a more gender-affirming experience to them. And you get the added benefit of that stimulation not only feeling novel, but there’s also a lot more surface area to stimulate, which just makes for a really nice, hot experience."I also sometimes encourage people to do this in the reach around position. To be clear, I definitely don't encourage people to have all of their sexual encounters back to front; it’s not remotely a requirement for trans sex. It’s just that these two particular things sometimes benefit from reaching around to someone’s front, rather than face-to-face style." - S. Bear Bergman