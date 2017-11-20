11 Sex Tips From (And For) Trans People

10 of 11

Illustrated by Paola Delucca.

Tell your partner what works for you — and what doesn't.



"One of the really key things, to me, is to break the silence. A lot of us have a hard time saying what we want to have happen, or saying what we don’t want to have happen. There’s not a lot of good modelling for what that conversation might look like, and people get nervous to have it, because they’re afraid that their partners will feel like they’re too much work, or it’s complicated, or they’re not a good sport.



"It actually is very valuable to stand in front of the mirror and figure out a couple things that you feel like you could say to a real, live person or people about what you like or what you want — you know, 'Touch me this way, don’t touch me that way' — using whatever language for your parts you want to model for other people to also use...You don’t have to say, 'I don’t want to be penetrated in my vagina,' in order to get the point across — to say, 'It’s fine to feel around and fiddle with stuff, but don’t stick anything in there!' I think that when people have a couple go-to things that they feel ready to say out loud, in front of another person, it really emboldens them to actually say those things, which really contributes to having sexual interactions that are pleasurable.



"As a bottom line: 'Dear trans people, sex is supposed to be fun for you. If it’s not fun for you, there’s no reason for you to do that.'" - S. Bear Bergman