While the tone of the song is lighthearted, the words point to several problems transgender men experience in public bathrooms while on their periods. In one scene, Bliss changes their pad in a men's restroom and then has to roll it up and put it in their pocket because there aren't trash cans inside the stalls. And in another, they walk down an aisle full of pink and purple period products , lamenting how everyone who makes and markets pads and tampons assume that only women use them. "It's literally called the 'feminine' hygiene aisle," they say. "And walking through that, even though I don't completely pass as a man, I still get a lot of weird looks. People think that I'm buying period products for someone else, and they don't really want me to be in the aisle with them."