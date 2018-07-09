Many of these problems would be alleviated if men's bathrooms were made with menstruation in mind, but we may still be a long way off from that change. For now, Bliss is hoping this video brings some awareness about what it's like to be a menstruating man. "There's only so much that just knowing men can menstruate too is going to do," they say. "But actually knowing what it's like is essential. For all the barriers you can imagine for someone menstruating, it's often going to be two or three-fold if you don't identify as a woman."