As a non-binary person who presents masculine, the possibility that someone might harass them in a public bathroom is always on Bliss's mind, but it's especially pressing when they have to deal with their period. "You always have to scout out exactly what the scenario is before you can even think about going to the bathroom," Bliss says. Because the fear of violence enacted against a transgender person for using the "wrong" bathroom is still very real. Bliss, for example, has been told to leave both the men's and the women's bathrooms because someone clocked them as a woman or a man, respectively, and decided that they shouldn't be there. That kind of violence and misunderstanding makes it even more difficult for trans men to deal with and talk about their periods than it is for cisgender women, who still deal with plenty of shame and stigma about their monthly bleed . (Be honest, how many of us are still sneaking tampons into the bathroom?