After all, women aren't the only ones who get periods; transgender men and non-binary people who haven't had hormone replacement therapy to alleviate menstrual symptoms can, too. In fact, earlier this year, Thinx, a company that manufactures period panties , featured a trans man in its ads to draw attention to the fact that, yes, some men get periods."I didn't start hormones until I was 28," Sawyer DeVuyst , the Thinx model, explained in the ad. "That leaves me with five-ish years of identifying as a man but also getting my period. I would wear multiple pairs of underwear with a pair of boxers on top of that just to make sure that I didn't leak anywhere, or that no one knew that I had my period."#IfMenHadPeriods seemingly began with the intention to draw attention to sexism — and again, that isn't a bad thing."If men had periods, pads would be free," one user tweeted . "If men had periods pads would be home delivered free with ice cream & sympathy on their 7 paid days off/month," wrote another.However, the hashtag ultimately doesn't recognize that trans men are men — even without hormone replacement therapy. When feminism fails to be intersectional — and fails to be inclusive of marginalized groups like the trans community — it can become tone-deaf, excluding, and even transphobic. Surely there's another way to call out menstruphobia without exercising cis privilege or alienating anyone.