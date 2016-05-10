What It's Really Like To Be A Trans Woman Using A Public Bathroom

Not long after, I was sitting in a circle of other students around a male physician faculty member. In front of everyone, he brought his hand to my leg, and he tugged. “You wear stockings now?” he joked. The others laughed. I approached him directly the next day to explain how completely disgusting it was that he felt my trans status gave him such privilege over my body. I didn’t even bother involving the administration, seeing what had happened the previous time I'd tried.



When another administrator asked me, “What do you plan to do about bathrooms?” I politely replied, “I fully plan to continue using them.” She pushed on further, asking which ones. “The ones that flush,” I said, exasperated. I refused to dignify a question no other student was being asked. A male student government member also weighed in, asking me to avoid the locker rooms while the school’s conservative Jewish and Muslim students changed.



His request was as unexpected as it was unnecessary, I felt. This student seemed to feel the need to speak up allegedly on the behalf of these students, not realizing that many of these religious students were the first ones to acknowledge the sincerity with which I approached my own femininity, and were my friends. I requested his concerns in writing. He declined to follow up, but the damage was done — from then on, I watched my back regardless.