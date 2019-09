The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month — According To You

Whether you're a little late to the back-to-school-shopping scene, or just want to peep into the carts of your peers, we took bestselling data from popular stories and crafted it into a fall-essential shopping guide. Ahead, the 29 most wanted styles that were trending in R29-readers' carts over the last 30 days — from top-rated planners to steamers, the chicest under-$15 booties, worth-the-hype beauty products, convertible bags, storage solutions, and more.