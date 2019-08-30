The 29 Most Wanted Goods This Month — According To You

Before summer bon voyages us into fall, we'll take one last dip into the final month's product pool. August was a calmer reprieve from July's super-sale jubilee, but it still made its cart-mark; much like May, this past month was all about buying transitional home, beauty, and fashion essentials to prep us for the upcoming season.
Whether you're a little late to the back-to-school-shopping scene, or just want to peep into the carts of your peers, we took bestselling data from popular stories and crafted it into a fall-essential shopping guide. Ahead, the 29 most wanted styles that were trending in R29-readers' carts over the last 30 days — from top-rated planners to steamers, the chicest under-$15 booties, worth-the-hype beauty products, convertible bags, storage solutions, and more.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.