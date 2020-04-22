Comfort is undeniably the key to a good indoor outfit situation, whether that be in the form of a matching sweatsuit or some 24-hour pajama action. Bras, however, are not always known for fitting into the comfy equation (or for fitting at all). Must our chests be constrained when the crux of our current daily activity is limited to a slow and easy circuit from kitchen to couch and back again? While anything form-fitting might seem unnecessary these days, not all bras were made to leave you feeling constricted. A well-designed, properly fitted bra not only offers breast support, but it can also help with posture in addition to simply being a pretty, cozy way to hug one's bosom. All good things right about now.
That's why we've compiled a be-all and end-all list to the most comfortable bras you can buy, driven entirely by the valuable input of more than one hundred R29 readers. Knowing our audience is a savvy and vocal bunch with strong opinions on this topic, that's exactly where we turned for insight about what kinds of bras women are wearing these days and why they're top contenders for keeping comfortable while working from home. Our in-depth roundup features a list of the best boob supporters around for all kinds of cup sizes and preferred bra styles. From bras to bralettes and everything in between, discover a range of recommendations ahead made both for you, and by.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.