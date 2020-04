Comfort is undeniably the key to a good indoor outfit situation, whether that be in the form of a matching sweatsuit or some 24-hour pajama action. Bras, however, are not always known for fitting into the comfy equation (or for fitting at all). Must our chests be constrained when the crux of our current daily activity is limited to a slow and easy circuit from kitchen to couch and back again? While anything form-fitting might seem unnecessary these days, not all bras were made to leave you feeling constricted. A well-designed, properly fitted bra not only offers breast support, but it can also help with posture in addition to simply being a pretty, cozy way to hug one's bosom. All good things right about now.