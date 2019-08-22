I’m 35 & This Is How Much I Spent On My Trip To A Baby Goat Farm In California

9:00 a.m. — The car company said they would text when they were on the way and I am nervous that I haven’t seen anything. I decide to download the app and see if there is anything there about our car, and sure enough, messages have been sent through their app messenger but not via text. As soon as I see the previous texts that the car is on the way, I get another one saying the car is outside. This car service is almost too good to be true; a guy parks our car on the street, goes through a quick spiel about gas and pick-up after my trip, then heads on his way. Such a relief not having to get the car back to a rental place or worry about refilling the tank. We pack up the last of our stuff and hit the road. We listen to some Spotify playlists then the latest episode of "The Watch," which we both love. The roads are really twisty for a stretch and the basic model car handles really rough, so both of us are feeling a bit squeamish. We turn off the podcast and just enjoy the quiet for the last leg of the trip.