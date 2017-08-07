Pink has always been a divisive color: Fans of the shade can't get enough of it, while those in the opposite camp wear their distaste like a badge of honor. Love it or hate it, there's no denying that the color is having a moment. From fashion to beauty to travel accessories, millennial pink is popping up everywhere — and racking up thousands of Instagram likes along the way.
Apparently, having monochromatic decor is an effective tactic to get you tons of free marketing buzz, since the number of millennial pink places is growing by the day. We've previously delved into the potential reasons why this pastel tone has struck a chord with so many people, and now we're telling you where to go to for these covetable social media fodder. From hotel suites to royal palaces, click ahead for 10 pinked out destinations to add to your Instagram pilgrimage.