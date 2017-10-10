How To Get The Tumblr Pink Suitcase That's All Over Instagram

Update: Everyone's favorite millennial-pink suitcase is back in stock — and yours for the taking. After selling out quickly last March, Away's most Insta-worthy carryall left over 5,000 customers reaching out to the brand via social media and customer service to find out when it would be back in stock. Now, you can finally have another go at getting your hands on this oh-so photogenic piece of luggage. Plus, it's available in all of Away's sizes. Click ahead to shop it.
This post was originally published on March 7, 2017.
The millennial-pink craze isn't going anywhere — in fact, it was just given a new life. Launching Tuesday, Away — the trendy luggage brand that's been making waves since this time in 2016, selling over 50,000 suitcases in less than a year — has teamed up with Suki Waterhouse and Poppy Jamie's brand Pop & Suki on a photo-worthy new color way in every size of its classic suitcases: The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large, with prices ranging from $225-$295. And they're about to be all over your Instagram feed.
“We always run into Suki and Poppy while traveling," Jen Rubio, Away's co-founder and creative director tells Refinery29. "None of us can go on a trip without the Away suitcase or the Pop & Suki camera bag, so it was a perfect pairing of two travel must-haves. We came up with the idea in an airport!” Poppy Jamie adds: “For the past year, Suki and I have been living like gypsies; we seem to be traveling to a different country every week. We were trying to FaceTime (with patchy signal) discussing how much we loved Away luggage, as they made light bags that actually had space for our disorganized stuff, and it then occurred to us: Wouldn’t it be great to make some Pop & Suki pastel-pink suitcases?! Pink-themed luggage to complete our pastel world?! Practical and also curbs homesickness, because no matter where we go, we’re bringing some love-infused pink with us? The collaboration had to happen."
We're kind of obsessing over the result — and we're not the only ones. Click on to see how fashion girls are already using these dream pieces of luggage, and to shop the collection before its surely runs out.