How To Get The Tumblr Pink Suitcase That's All Over Instagram

“We always run into Suki and Poppy while traveling," Jen Rubio, Away's co-founder and creative director tells Refinery29. "None of us can go on a trip without the Away suitcase or the Pop & Suki camera bag, so it was a perfect pairing of two travel must-haves. We came up with the idea in an airport!” Poppy Jamie adds: “For the past year, Suki and I have been living like gypsies; we seem to be traveling to a different country every week. We were trying to FaceTime (with patchy signal) discussing how much we loved Away luggage, as they made light bags that actually had space for our disorganized stuff, and it then occurred to us: Wouldn’t it be great to make some Pop & Suki pastel-pink suitcases?! Pink-themed luggage to complete our pastel world?! Practical and also curbs homesickness, because no matter where we go, we’re bringing some love-infused pink with us? The collaboration had to happen."