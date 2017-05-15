These Outfits Are Perfect For Last-Minute Packing

While many of you probably sorted your Memorial Day itineraries weeks ago (kudos to the early planners), the rest of us are scrambling to get our last-minute vacation ducks in a row. Between narrowing down destination options, searching for (reasonably priced) accommodations, and settling friend squabbles over which hot spots to try, the travel headaches are coming on strong. But there is one pain point we can help alleviate: your packing list.