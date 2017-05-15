These Outfits Are Perfect For Last-Minute Packing

While many of you probably sorted your Memorial Day itineraries weeks ago (kudos to the early planners), the rest of us are scrambling to get our last-minute vacation ducks in a row. Between narrowing down destination options, searching for (reasonably priced) accommodations, and settling friend squabbles over which hot spots to try, the travel headaches are coming on strong. But there is one pain point we can help alleviate: your packing list.
Whether you're opting for an endorphin rush from a national-park adventure or hoping to mellow out with a winery tour, consider your weekender bag ready, thanks to the variety of stylish and surprisingly practical warm-weather outfits ahead. For an added element of versatility, we topped off each look with footwear from Chaco's latest lineup, which features comfy boho sandals and the brand's signature Z-strap shoes in all sorts of fresh colorways. With the hard part behind you, the only thing left to do is click "book."