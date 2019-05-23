Baby Archie Is About To Make His First Royal Visit To America

Royal baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will become an international traveler before he can even babble. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly have plans to take their newborn son, who entered the world on May 6, from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England to Los Angeles, for a visit.
"For Meghan [Markle], it's just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she's comfortable taking him on a plane," an insider told Us Weekly.
Advertisement
Such a long journey, while unconventional for tiny royals, makes sense. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland still lives in the Southern California city where Markle grew up and launched her acting career. Sure, the U.K. has Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Stonehenge, but just think of all of the historical landmarks little Archie can view in Tinseltown. There's the Griffith Observatory, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Dodger stadium, the TCL Chinese Theater, and the Kardashian homes (ooh, maybe he'll even get a playdate!). It's gritty. It's glamorous. It's made for the stars. (Just a heads-up, kid: There are a lot of babies — i.e., grown men — who expect royal treatment in L.A., so stake your claim now.)
Of course, their visit will also include plenty of time with grandma, who just returned to L.A. after a month-long visit to England. Markle has reportedly mentioned before that she wants Archie to be a "global citizen," who travels and familiarizes himself with other cultures and lifestyles.
"Their royal highnesses both have enormous respect for the institution of the monarchy and this country and want their family to have an outward-looking approach," a source told The Daily Mail U.K. "It's about their children being aware of and understanding the wider world and their place in it. They want them to take an active interest in the global community, working towards a fairer society and more sustainable way of living."
At just a few weeks old, Archie is well on his way to fulfilling his parents' wishes. Technically, he's already a dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K., and he'll undoubtedly visit dozens of countries by the time he's a teen. Who knows, he may even get both U.S. and U.K. passports! (Imagine how cute that baby passport photo would be.)
Markle and Prince Harry haven't announced where Archie will attend school or whether he'll enroll in a British nursery school or fly to the U.S. for his studies. While it's likely he'll stay in England, it wouldn't be too surprising if he had at least one stuffed animal of Northwestern University's mascot, Willie the Wildcat, as a tribute to his mom's alma mater. At the very least, he might become a fan of the USC Trojans or UCLA Bruins after a few visits across the pond.
Of course, visits out west aren't the only reminders Archie will have of his mom's upbringing. According to Cosmopolitan, some of Markle's friends, including her bestie Jessica Mulroney, are already visiting England and introducing themselves to the tiny royal. Oh, the places you'll go, little one.
Advertisement