Meghan & Harry Have A First Anniversary Gift For Us Commoners: Never-Before-Seen Royal Wedding Photos
Today marks the first anniversary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day. To celebrate, the couple shared a montage of previously unreleased photos, offering a behind-the-scenes peek of their big day.
The black-and-white photos were shared by the couple’s official Instagram, Sussex Royal. “Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the caption reads. A gospel choir rendition of “This Little Light Of Mine” performed by Kingdom Choice plays over the photos. The song was Prince Harry and Meghan’s recessional song.
The photos share many beautiful moments, such as Prince Harry and Meghan inside Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, Prince Harry reading through his vows, Meghan getting the final touches to her veil, Prince Harry walking down the stairs accompanied by his brother and best man, Prince William, and Meghan holding hands with her mother.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
This time last year, we were all eagerly on Royal Wedding watch, consuming every small detail we could about the big day. Now, a year later, nothing has changed. We still want all the photos we can get. We don’t know who’s happier about their first anniversary, us or them (obviously them).
“We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day,” the caption continues. “A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful.”
Advertisement