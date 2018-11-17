The Queen Offers Support To Meghan Markle’s Home State As Wildfires Rage On

As California’s deadliest wildfire on record rages on for a second week, Queen Elizabeth joins the growing list people who’ve stepped up to offer emotional support to those affected. In a statement, the Queen offered words of empathy to those affected by the fires in California, which also happens to be the birthplace of Meghan Markle, the newest addition to the royal family.
“Prince Philip and I offer our deepest sympathies to the people of California, who continue to suffer from the devastating fires across the state,” the statement read.” Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims, and to all those who have lost their homes and livelihoods. I pay tribute to the courage and dedication of the US emergency services and the volunteers that have provided support.”
Advertisement
The Duchess of Sussex lived in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles with her mother, Doria Ragland, until she was two years old. Residents of that area reportedly said that her childhood home, as well as their own properties, are in danger of being destroyed if strong winds persist.
As California enters the second straight week of blazes across the state, at least 74 people have been declared dead, and more than 1,000 are missing. Since the fires began, the Camp Fire alone has killed at least 71 people and destroyed 146,000 acres of land. The Woolsey Fire, which is 78% contained as of Saturday, has killed at least three people. And unfortunately, 47,200 of the 52,000 total people evacuated were still displaced as of Friday.
Meanwhile, a handful of other stars have already lost their homes in the fires, including Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Robin Thicke, and Gerard Butler, who is hosting a fundraiser to help rebuild the Malibu community.
In addition to celebrities, numerous organizations are seeking support for relief efforts and many companies have stepped up to help, including Osea, Airbnb, and GoFundMe, as the fires continue to burn.
Advertisement