It feels good to see the beauty community rally when it matters most. It feels good to be given something proactive to do. And it feels vital to direct attention away from flashy headlines that have focused on the rescued Ferraris and the hiring of private firefighters . The reality is, there are loads of average, working-class folks who live in the cities where the Woodley and Hill fires have hit. What’s more, these headline-grabbing blazes dwarf in comparison to the Camp Fire in Butte County — now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California History, according to The New York Times . In short, there are a lot of people who are going to need a lot of help. So shop the brands ahead, spread the word, or contribute in another way : it's the least and most we can do.