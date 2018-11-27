About an hour ago, the dude in my life left on recon to Malibu. His mission: Try to drive into the seaside canyon where we’ve lived for three years to see whether our neighborhood is still a neighborhood. Like many others in town, we bailed the morning of Friday, November 9, when flames from the Woolsey Fire began to peek over the ridge from Mulholland Highway. And like many others, we’ve been waiting to see what’s left of our community.
The waiting sucks. It's been a nasty cocktail of regret (why didn’t I grab a bra?), worry, resignation, and dumb hope. But past donating to the LAFD Foundation, it feels like all we can do is wait until roads officially open again and we can start to rebuild. Today, beauty brands are showing us otherwise. In the wake of destruction, makeup and skin care makers have sprung into action. Some, like Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, are celebrating Giving Tuesday by writing fat checks to the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund. Others, like Garnier, are donating hundreds of products to fire victims or are offering to donate the proceeds of their sales to aid California wildfire relief.
It feels good to see the beauty community rally when it matters most. It feels good to be given something proactive to do. And it feels vital to direct attention away from flashy headlines that have focused on the rescued Ferraris and the hiring of private firefighters. The reality is, there are loads of average, working-class folks who live in the cities where the Woodley and Hill fires have hit. What’s more, these headline-grabbing blazes dwarf in comparison to the Camp Fire in Butte County — now the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California History, according to The New York Times. In short, there are a lot of people who are going to need a lot of help. So shop the brands ahead, spread the word, or contribute in another way: it's the least and most we can do.