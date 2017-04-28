Have you ever fallen down a shopping rabbit hole? You know, when one awesome brand leads you to another with a similar aesthetic, and then another, and then another? That's basically what happens when we shop on Tictail, the easiest platform for discovering emerging brands from around the globe. Every two weeks, we're teaming up with the site to unearth a selection of brands you probably don't know about, but definitely should. Prepare to open a LOT of browser tabs.
If you're a person who follows fashion, minimalism has been haunting you for at least the last four years. Every time you open Instagram, you likely come across yet another clean, all-white outfit, or a latte situated on a marble table backdrop. Whether you blame the social app or the fashion industry as a whole for this shift toward things that are black, white, and crisp all over, it's been undeniable — and frankly, we're ready for it to end.
Don't get us wrong: There are ways to do minimalism without it feeling "boring." But to be totally honest, we're on a mission to shake things up and leave all of our white poplin shirts behind. So, we're looking to Tictail, the hub for indie clothing and accessories brands from around the world, for picks that will convince us to kiss minimalism goodbye (or, at least put it to rest for a little while). For all things embellished, printed, painted, glitzy, and textured, click on for the site's best maximalist pieces, according to its head merchandiser. (And if you're left wanting even more, you can click here for even more options.) More is more, after all.