Don't get us wrong: There are ways to do minimalism without it feeling "boring." But to be totally honest, we're on a mission to shake things up and leave all of our white poplin shirts behind. So, we're looking to Tictail, the hub for indie clothing and accessories brands from around the world, for picks that will convince us to kiss minimalism goodbye (or, at least put it to rest for a little while). For all things embellished, printed, painted, glitzy, and textured, click on for the site's best maximalist pieces, according to its head merchandiser. (And if you're left wanting even more, you can click here for even more options.) More is more, after all.