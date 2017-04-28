If you're a person who follows fashion, minimalism has been haunting you for at least the last four years. Every time you open Instagram, you likely come across yet another clean, all-white outfit, or a latte situated on a marble table backdrop. Whether you blame the social app or the fashion industry as a whole for this shift toward things that are black, white, and crisp all over, it's been undeniable — and frankly, we're ready for it to end.