Super Sale Alert: Products in this story are marked down 15% with code INTIMACY29 until Sunday, November 19. Read our full coverage below — or dive directly into the deals on Maude.
We've long been obsessed with sexual wellness brand Maude's chic vibrators — we wrote our first effusive review back when the brand only sold two of them. While the brand has expanded since then, all the offerings remain impressive in their own right. Not only do we love the simple, striking aesthetic (which makes them look pretty enough to be displayed on our bathroom counters and nightstands with pride, rather than tucked away in some drawer), but Maude's entire line of wellness products is designed to be inclusive and functional. And that's an ethos we can really get behind. Since its initial launch nearly five years ago, Maude has rolled out even more incredible products we (and R29 readers) can't get enough of. From virally popular libido-enhancing gummies to a perpetually in-demand (and constantly in need of restocking!) G-spot vibrator — even calming bath salts and soaks — there's no shortage of body-affirming and mood-boosting products to choose from, all of which will make fantastic gifts this holiday season.
We've long been obsessed with sexual wellness brand Maude's chic vibrators — we wrote our first effusive review back when the brand only sold two of them. While the brand has expanded since then, all the offerings remain impressive in their own right. Not only do we love the simple, striking aesthetic (which makes them look pretty enough to be displayed on our bathroom counters and nightstands with pride, rather than tucked away in some drawer), but Maude's entire line of wellness products is designed to be inclusive and functional. And that's an ethos we can really get behind. Since its initial launch nearly five years ago, Maude has rolled out even more incredible products we (and R29 readers) can't get enough of. From virally popular libido-enhancing gummies to a perpetually in-demand (and constantly in need of restocking!) G-spot vibrator — even calming bath salts and soaks — there's no shortage of body-affirming and mood-boosting products to choose from, all of which will make fantastic gifts this holiday season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
While sex toys might not be the first present you think of, stress levels are often on the rise around the holidays (up to 40% according to various studies!). Gifting something that is both pleasure- and wellness-focused isn't just thoughtful, it's just what the doctor ordered. Even better? Now through Sunday, November 19, the brand is taking 15% off orders over $60, including subscriptions. All you have to do is use the exclusive code intimacy29 and prepare for all your stress to melt away. We promise not to add to your worries by giving you too many options to choose from, either. We sat down with Maude's Founder/Creative Director Éva Goicochea to get all the details on all the products, so we could choose exactly which ones are the most giftable (and why!). Whether you're a seasoned Maude shopper or brand new to sexual wellness, there's a wealth of pleasurable options for everyone on your shopping list, including yourself. Keep reading to see which Maude products we're gifting this holiday season — no stress involved.
Best Gift For A Friend Who Needs A Break
"It's a perfect gift for anyone," says Goicochea of Maude's massage candle. "When developing our burn massage candle, we examined ingredients that elevate mood and create an atmosphere for intimacy." Available in three aromatic scents (as well as unscented for those with sensitivity to scent), we think Burn is best gifted to someone who could use a relaxing night in to turn their brain off. Our go-to's are either the friend who hasn't had a day off in months or anyone still figuring out how to balance personal time with being a new parent. Not only is it insanely easy to use (just light, melt, and pour into a moisturizing, skin-hydrating oil), but it's particularly great for someone who'd be worried about receiving a sexual wellness gift in public — this candle is as discreet as they come.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Gift For The Vibrator-Curious Friend
Goicochea calls the brand's G-spot vibrator, "addicting," and we have to agree. Maude's first internal vibrator was designed specifically with versatility in mind, and it succeeds in spades — which is why it's been in and out of stock since its launch last fall. "With five speeds and both internal and external functionality, it allows for a customizable experience," she continues, which is why we think Spot is the perfect gift for your most vibrator-curious friend. As we talk more with our friends about vibrators and sexual pleasure, without fail, we've been surprised to learn about a few friends who have been too nervous to use one but are extremely interested. Spot is designed to be beginner-friendly but packs enough power to keep doling out pleasure to even the most experienced user. We also think it makes an excellently powerful neck and back massager if that's a less intimidating way to get started.
Best Gift For Your Partner
Getting a sexy present for your significant other doesn't have to feel tawdry. "Intimacy is all about sharing a moment with another person, about a sense of physical and emotional closeness, and Band is made for shared stimulation," Goicochea tells R29. Whether you're looking to reconnect, level up on intimacy, or just add something new to your sexual routine, Band is a great addition to any couple's sex toy collection. Our advice? Gift this one during a private date and let the night take you where it will...
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Best Gift For The Jet-Setter
When asked to describe Vibe in two words, Goicochea responds, "Powerful, yet discreet." This three-speed vibe, which is one of Maude's first releases, might look simple and elegant on the outside, but its motor is out of this world, distributing toe-curling clitoral stimulation for up to 90 minutes at a time. Those factors combined make it perfect for a friend who's got the travel bug. Whether they're traveling for business or pleasure, Vibe is a great, discreet travel buddy (that TSA won't even blink at). "When designing the Vibe, we wanted to create a neutral, simple, device, one that could redefine the vibrator as an essential," says Goicochea — and that's exactly what it's become; never leave home without one!
Best Add-On Gift (For Everyone)
Maude's wellness products are so reasonably priced (even without your exclusive discount!) that we'd be remiss if we didn't suggest adding its R29-famous Shine Organic lubricant to your cart. This body-safe lube is pH-balanced and infused with organic aloe for a satisfying (and hydrating) glide that pairs perfectly with all of Maude's vibrators, and it's topped our list of best natural lubes since its launch. When it comes to pleasure, wetter is always better, but we love that it also looks like a luxury hand soap rather than something a visitor would side-eye. "We designed the bottle to be discreet enough to be left on your nightstand," Goicochea says. And that's exactly where it lives in my own house. The same fancy bottle also comes in a warming version called Heat for anyone who wants some extra spice in their alone time.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.