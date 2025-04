If Zara’s sister brand, Massimo Dutti , isn’t on your radar yet… we’re not here to judge — but it should be! The Spanish retailer is a go-to for elevated staples and minimalist building blocks, and its new Limited Edition Spring/Summer 2025 collection is packed with just that.From structured blazers and fluid separates to chunky jewelry and strappy sandals, the lineup strikes a balance between tailoring and ease. Linen, knits, satin, and suede show up in classic neutrals alongside pops of zippy orange — so dreamy for spring's warming temps. As the brand puts it: “The spirit of timeless minimalism lingers, yet it’s reimagined through bold, lustrous fabrics — like the final brushstrokes that complete a work of art.”Whether you’re shopping for elevated workwear, vacation outfits , or even festival-ready accessories , the collection offers a wide range of staples and stand-out styles fit for all occasions from casual to dressy, rounding out every corner of your wardrobe. Shop our favorites ahead.