This Back-To-School Shoe Trend Is All Over Instagram

Mary-Janes appear to be making an even greater than usual return in the fashion world, with Riccardo Tisci’s T-bar style for Burberry looking to once again dominate the fall footwear scene and Cecilie Bahnsen’s quilted pair (designed in collaboration with Charles & Keith as part of a collection aptly titled Back To School) being spotted all over Instagram. Also in the mix are Prada’s iteration, which appears to be a hybrid between a Mary-Jane and an espadrille; Nodaleto’s early aughts-era chunky-heeled platforms, and Proenza Schouler’s platform take. Carel, the French footwear brand that The Politician star Lucy Boynton (who plays fashion icon Astrid Sloan on the Netflix series) favors both on and off the silver screen, is also a recent favorite on Instagram. (Whether or not that’s a product of the show’s second season being a quarantine must-watch is a question for another day.) And, of course, you can’t talk Mary-Janes without mentioning Dr. Marten’s Polleys, which, like cardigans, are a smash hit among Gen-Zers on TikTok.